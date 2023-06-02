Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 86 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 754.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of IQV opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

