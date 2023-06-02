New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

GVA stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

