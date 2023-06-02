Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 497,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 495,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.