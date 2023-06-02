Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 34,322 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 181.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Malibu Boats

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.