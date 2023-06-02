Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,854 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

