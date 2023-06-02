Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 12,063 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Rambus worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $66.07 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.