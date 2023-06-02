Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018,917 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

