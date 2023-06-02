Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,262.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

CMG stock opened at $2,082.33 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,902.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,662.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock worth $24,009,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

