New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 661.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 712,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 586,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 330,975 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

