Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.74 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $244,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $1,447,591 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

