New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

