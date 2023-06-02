Sei Investments Co. Sells 57,787 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,180 shares of company stock worth $6,194,452 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $312.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.25 and a 200-day moving average of $301.75. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $345.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

