Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Brunswick worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.8 %

BC opened at $76.11 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

