Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 177,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.