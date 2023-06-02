Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Warby Parker worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRBY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.5 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.