New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $47.58 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.