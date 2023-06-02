Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of BHE opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

