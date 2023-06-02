New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $561.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 132.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

