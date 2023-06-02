Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.20 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

