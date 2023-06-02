The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

