Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 234,880 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

