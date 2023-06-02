New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $536,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 954,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,024,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

