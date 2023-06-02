Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 112,693 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,693 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of SciPlay worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of SCPL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

