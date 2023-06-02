New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

