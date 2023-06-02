New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

