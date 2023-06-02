Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 3.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.37. 51,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 697,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.