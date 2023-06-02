Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 3.6%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 55,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 775,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Angi Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

