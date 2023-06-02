Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.24. 7,517,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 41,592,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

