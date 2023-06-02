New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 744 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

