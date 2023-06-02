CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 3.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.83. 186,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 75,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CINT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $635.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.62 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

