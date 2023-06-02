Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,272 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.88% of Compass Diversified worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 4,784 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,035.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,020 shares of company stock worth $449,652 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading

