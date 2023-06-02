Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.09. 15,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 165,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 in the last three months. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

