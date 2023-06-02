New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,870 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $158,512.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,386.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

