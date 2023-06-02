New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 173.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

