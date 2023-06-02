Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,480 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

SYK stock opened at $278.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

