New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,858.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $313,417. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $832.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

