Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 317,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,606,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.