Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Up 3.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.58. 73,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 319,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Opera by 3,169.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.
