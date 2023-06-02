First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 313,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First Merchants by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FRME opened at $26.76 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

