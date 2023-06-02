Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stoneridge worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,626.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
Stoneridge stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
