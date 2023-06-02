New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,058.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

