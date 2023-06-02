Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 1,062,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,662,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

