NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 3.1% Higher

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.30 and last traded at $73.26. 79,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 867,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.