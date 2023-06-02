Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 160,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,905,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 567.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.