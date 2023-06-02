P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Down 6.6%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 88,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 370,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 65,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $246,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,781,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,930,523.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 65,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $246,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,781,473 shares in the company, valued at $182,930,523.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,415,503 shares of company stock worth $7,911,478. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
