TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 3.9%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 281,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,474,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

