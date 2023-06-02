Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 267,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,515,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

