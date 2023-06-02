Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19. 41,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 159,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
