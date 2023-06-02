Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.19. 41,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 159,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yalla Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 514.5% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 437,355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 5,338.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 266,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

