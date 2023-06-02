Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 2,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. Research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.