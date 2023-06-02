Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 2,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. Research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

