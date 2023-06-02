loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 27,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 430,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,260 over the last three months. 88.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

